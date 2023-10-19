Spinnaker Trust Buys 1,450 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Spinnaker Trust grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,717 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter worth about $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on TJX. Barclays upped their target price on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.42.

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX opened at $90.53 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $103.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.89. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.20 and a 12-month high of $93.78.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.61% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 39.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $4,006,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 642,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,172,405.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $4,006,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 642,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,172,405.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $377,730.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,223 shares in the company, valued at $10,370,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,014 shares of company stock worth $10,291,303 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About TJX Companies

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Read More

