Spinnaker Trust Grows Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Spinnaker Trust raised its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,653 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 80,389.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 125,195,416 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $12,401,858,000 after purchasing an additional 125,039,873 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $1,222,931,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 115,334.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,493,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $842,569,000 after purchasing an additional 8,486,281 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,650,462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,451,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth about $190,270,000. Institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Stock Performance

Starbucks stock opened at $94.11 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.14. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $82.43 and a 1 year high of $115.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 44.46%. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on SBUX. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Starbucks

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.