Spinnaker Trust Increases Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Spinnaker Trust grew its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,329 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Intuit were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,648 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 504,309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $242,492,000 after purchasing an additional 48,196 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,227 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Intuit by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,691 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,825,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Intuit by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,207 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $527.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $352.63 and a 52-week high of $558.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $523.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $477.24. The company has a market capitalization of $147.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.19.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.22. Intuit had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on INTU. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $532.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $567.41.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other Intuit news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 10,732 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.01, for a total value of $5,698,799.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,787.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 10,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.01, for a total value of $5,698,799.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235 shares in the company, valued at $124,787.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 8,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.63, for a total value of $4,808,986.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,171 shares in the company, valued at $17,778,659.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,073 shares of company stock valued at $22,091,651. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

