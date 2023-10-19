Spinnaker Trust Invests $652,000 in Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC)

Spinnaker Trust acquired a new position in shares of Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 78,711 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $652,000. Spinnaker Trust owned 0.44% of Provident Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Provident Bancorp by 7.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Provident Bancorp by 35.7% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Provident Bancorp by 4.3% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 56,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Provident Bancorp by 332.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Provident Bancorp by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 253,929 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. 58.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Provident Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th.

In other news, CEO Carol L. Houle acquired 9,080 shares of Provident Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.91 per share, for a total transaction of $89,982.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,363.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Joseph Stilwell acquired 5,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.05 per share, for a total transaction of $50,521.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,453,696 shares in the company, valued at $14,609,644.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carol L. Houle acquired 9,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.91 per share, for a total transaction of $89,982.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 88,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,363.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 35,790 shares of company stock worth $349,512 over the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PVBC stock opened at $9.49 on Thursday. Provident Bancorp Inc has a twelve month low of $5.76 and a twelve month high of $14.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.60.

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Provident Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 12.91% and a negative net margin of 29.35%. The firm had revenue of $16.60 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Provident Bancorp Inc will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

