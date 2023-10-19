Spinnaker Trust Makes New $213,000 Investment in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Spinnaker Trust acquired a new position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its stake in Aflac by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in Aflac in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AFL. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Aflac from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on Aflac from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley cut Aflac from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Aflac from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Aflac from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.36.

Aflac Stock Performance

NYSE:AFL opened at $80.69 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $58.92 and a twelve month high of $82.03.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 24.48%. On average, analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In other Aflac news, insider Virgil Raynard Miller sold 2,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total value of $202,412.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,111.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.86, for a total transaction of $1,216,794.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,925 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,750.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Virgil Raynard Miller sold 2,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total value of $202,412.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,111.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,170 shares of company stock valued at $2,289,435. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aflac Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.