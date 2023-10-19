STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Shares Sold by Ninepoint Partners LP

Ninepoint Partners LP lessened its stake in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 18.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 941 shares during the quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAG. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in STAG Industrial during the second quarter worth approximately $8,294,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in STAG Industrial by 7.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 90,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 6,164 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in STAG Industrial during the second quarter worth about $327,000. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. boosted its stake in STAG Industrial by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 36,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 7,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 71,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at STAG Industrial

In other news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 3,150 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total transaction of $114,817.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,290.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total value of $114,817.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,290.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $1,094,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,088 shares in the company, valued at $258,499.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on STAG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on STAG Industrial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on STAG Industrial from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on STAG

STAG Industrial Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE STAG traded down $0.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.10. 102,275 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,501,113. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.62 and a twelve month high of $38.83.

STAG Industrial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.1225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.86%.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

(Free Report)

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. We seek to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across all locations, industrial property types, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) operate our properties in an efficient, cost-effective manner, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.