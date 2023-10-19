Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) Stock Price Down 4% on Analyst Downgrade

Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) shares fell 4% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $6.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Stagwell traded as low as $4.07 and last traded at $4.09. 54,043 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 805,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.26.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Stagwell in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Stagwell from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Stagwell from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Stagwell in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens cut Stagwell from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stagwell presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.33.

Get Stagwell alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Stagwell

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Stagwell

In other Stagwell news, President Jay Leveton purchased 7,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.89 per share, with a total value of $36,870.60. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 491,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,405,024.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STGW. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stagwell by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 18,579,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,960 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Stagwell by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,256,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,128 shares during the last quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP increased its holdings in Stagwell by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP now owns 7,147,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,036,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in Stagwell by 19.1% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,706,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stagwell by 10.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,290,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,819,000 after buying an additional 396,381 shares in the last quarter. 97.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stagwell Trading Down 3.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -213.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.94 and its 200-day moving average is $6.10.

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $632.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.88 million. On average, research analysts predict that Stagwell Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Stagwell

(Get Free Report)

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-based communications technology, cookie-less data platforms for audience targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stagwell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stagwell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.