Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Rating Reiterated by Citigroup

Citigroup reissued their neutral rating on shares of Standard Chartered (LON:STAN – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Standard Chartered from GBX 980 ($11.97) to GBX 990 ($12.09) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($12.21) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 934.17 ($11.41).

Shares of LON:STAN opened at GBX 743.80 ($9.09) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £20.08 billion, a PE ratio of 929.75, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.81. Standard Chartered has a 1-year low of GBX 515.60 ($6.30) and a 1-year high of GBX 799.40 ($9.76). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 735.53 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 687.80.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Standard Chartered’s payout ratio is 2,000.00%.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

