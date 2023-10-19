Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Rating Reiterated by Citigroup

Citigroup reissued their neutral rating on shares of Standard Chartered (LON:STAN – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Standard Chartered from GBX 980 ($11.97) to GBX 990 ($12.09) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($12.21) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 934.17 ($11.41).
Standard Chartered Trading Down 0.1 %
Standard Chartered Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Standard Chartered’s payout ratio is 2,000.00%.
Standard Chartered Company Profile
Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.
