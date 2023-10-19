State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Stock Position Boosted by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 79.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,889 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 30,479 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in State Street were worth $5,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STT. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in State Street in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in State Street in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in State Street in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in State Street in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in State Street in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

Insider Transactions at State Street

In related news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,886 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $797,907.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,974 shares in the company, valued at $9,799,234.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of State Street from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of State Street from $66.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of State Street from $92.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of State Street in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $78.50 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.58.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on STT

State Street Price Performance

NYSE STT opened at $68.63 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.56. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $63.11 and a 52-week high of $94.74.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 16.99%. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About State Street

(Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.