State Street (NYSE:STT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.54 EPS

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.54), Briefing.com reports. State Street had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 16.99%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of STT opened at $68.63 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.72. State Street has a fifty-two week low of $63.11 and a fifty-two week high of $94.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

In other news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $797,907.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,799,234.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of State Street by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,410,077 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,997,806,000 after purchasing an additional 146,048 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of State Street by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,031,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $467,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,237 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of State Street by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,935,279 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $373,551,000 after acquiring an additional 469,309 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,482,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of State Street by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,941,190 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $169,117,000 after acquiring an additional 44,428 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $78.50 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of State Street in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of State Street from $82.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of State Street from $100.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of State Street from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.58.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

