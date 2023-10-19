Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 40.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Steel Dynamics Stock Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ:STLD opened at $103.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.34. Steel Dynamics has a 1-year low of $80.00 and a 1-year high of $136.46.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 9.91%.

In related news, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 1,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total transaction of $181,658.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 83,074 shares in the company, valued at $8,789,229.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 1,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total transaction of $181,658.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 83,074 shares in the company, valued at $8,789,229.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $5,041,440.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,443,905.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 94.0% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 11,205.0% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,482 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Steel Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.89.

Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

