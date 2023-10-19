Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Increases Dividend to $0.38 Per Share

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.375 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This is a boost from Stepan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

Stepan has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 27 years. Stepan has a dividend payout ratio of 27.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Stepan to earn $5.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.7%.

Get Stepan alerts:

Stepan Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of SCL traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $73.82. 12,137 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,958. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 0.85. Stepan has a 1 year low of $63.60 and a 1 year high of $114.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.00 and its 200-day moving average is $89.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Stepan ( NYSE:SCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $562.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.73 million. Stepan had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The business’s revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stepan will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SCL. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. CL King raised shares of Stepan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Stepan

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Randall S. Dearth sold 590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $51,442.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,210 shares in the company, valued at $890,209.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stepan

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Stepan by 5.7% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Stepan by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after buying an additional 4,334 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Stepan by 4.7% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 63,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Stepan by 43.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 76,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,338,000 after acquiring an additional 23,109 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Stepan during the second quarter worth $972,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

About Stepan

(Get Free Report)

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning and disinfection products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stepan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stepan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.