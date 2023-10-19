Stepan (SCL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 on December 15th

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.375 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Stepan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

Stepan has raised its dividend by an average of 10.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 27 years. Stepan has a dividend payout ratio of 27.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Stepan to earn $5.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.7%.

SCL stock traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $73.28. The company had a trading volume of 20,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,986. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 0.85. Stepan has a fifty-two week low of $63.60 and a fifty-two week high of $114.97.

Stepan ( NYSE:SCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.12). Stepan had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of $562.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Stepan will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Stepan news, Director Randall S. Dearth sold 590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $51,442.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,210 shares in the company, valued at $890,209.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Stepan by 5.7% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Stepan by 28.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 4,334 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Stepan by 4.7% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 63,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Stepan by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 76,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,338,000 after buying an additional 23,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Stepan in the 2nd quarter valued at $972,000. 79.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CL King raised Stepan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning and disinfection products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

