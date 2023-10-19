Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Shares Sold by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lessened its stake in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 499 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $3,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 113,703.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,654,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $621,889,000 after purchasing an additional 10,644,895 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 422.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,120,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522,805 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Stifel Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $60,421,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,828,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,121,000 after acquiring an additional 466,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,244,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,542,000 after acquiring an additional 442,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Stock Performance

Stifel Financial stock opened at $58.75 on Thursday. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $50.67 and a 12-month high of $68.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.70.

Stifel Financial Dividend Announcement

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.13). Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is currently 28.69%.

Insider Transactions at Stifel Financial

In other news, CEO Christopher K. Reichert sold 9,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total value of $600,282.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on SF. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th.

Stifel Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

