Stifel Financial (SF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 25th.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.13). Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Stifel Financial Stock Up 0.9 %

SF stock traded up $0.52 on Thursday, hitting $59.25. 38,068 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 663,623. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.70. Stifel Financial has a 12-month low of $50.67 and a 12-month high of $68.77. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Stifel Financial Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.69%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SF. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

In other Stifel Financial news, CEO Christopher K. Reichert sold 9,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total transaction of $600,282.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stifel Financial

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 113,703.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,654,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $621,889,000 after purchasing an additional 10,644,895 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,258,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $532,504,000 after acquiring an additional 89,580 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 422.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,120,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522,805 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,992,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,572,000 after acquiring an additional 28,266 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,828,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,121,000 after purchasing an additional 466,338 shares in the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

