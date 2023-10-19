Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Price Target to $83.00

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $91.00 to $83.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 45.05% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCRI traded down $4.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.22. 23,080 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,724. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.66. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 12 month low of $56.25 and a 12 month high of $85.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.79 and a 200-day moving average of $68.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $123.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.57 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 18.01%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Bob Farahi sold 24,704 shares of Monarch Casino & Resort stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.67, for a total transaction of $1,647,015.68. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 961,774 shares in the company, valued at $64,121,472.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 35,104 shares of company stock worth $2,353,443 in the last three months. 24.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 131.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 120,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,483,000 after purchasing an additional 68,324 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 16.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,868,000 after buying an additional 10,937 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 32.6% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 9.5% during the second quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 264,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,633,000 after acquiring an additional 22,933 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 267.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was founded in 1972 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

