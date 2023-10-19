Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Price Target to $25.00

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by Stifel Nicolaus from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.88% from the company’s current price.

SBLK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:SBLK traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $19.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,686. Star Bulk Carriers has a one year low of $16.57 and a one year high of $25.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.03). Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 25.47%. The business had revenue of $238.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.59 million. Research analysts predict that Star Bulk Carriers will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 638.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,576,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $76,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227,800 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 175.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,412,760 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $41,944,000 after purchasing an additional 899,337 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 678.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 616,412 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,019,000 after purchasing an additional 537,213 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter worth $6,336,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 46.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 791,111 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $23,488,000 after buying an additional 249,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.66% of the company’s stock.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including iron ores, minerals and grains, bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2022, it had a fleet of 128 dry bulk vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels.

