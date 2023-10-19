Stifel Nicolaus Trims Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Target Price to $170.00

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $186.00 to $170.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 64.38% from the company’s previous close.

SLAB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $165.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.78.

SLAB traded down $0.58 on Thursday, hitting $103.42. The company had a trading volume of 24,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,144. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $123.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.95. Silicon Laboratories has a 1 year low of $101.44 and a 1 year high of $194.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.25 and a beta of 1.14.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.06). Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $244.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.32 million. On average, analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 3,534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.23, for a total value of $407,222.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,001,822.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SLAB. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 72.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $45,000.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

