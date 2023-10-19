StockNews.com Begins Coverage on First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

First Savings Financial Group Stock Up 0.1 %

FSFG stock opened at $14.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.71. The company has a market cap of $102.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.73. First Savings Financial Group has a twelve month low of $11.74 and a twelve month high of $23.25.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.21). First Savings Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $22.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.80 million. Analysts anticipate that First Savings Financial Group will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. First Savings Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.15%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 266.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,683 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 569.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 5,979.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 5,561 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in First Savings Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. 25.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

