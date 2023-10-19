StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Holly Energy Partners from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th.

Shares of HEP stock opened at $22.09 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.29. Holly Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $15.51 and a 1 year high of $23.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $139.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.96 million. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 37.97% and a return on equity of 23.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Holly Energy Partners will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HEP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 246.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at $77,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 13.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,093 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at about $186,000. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage, and throughput services to the petroleum industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pipelines and Terminals; and Refinery Processing Unit. The company operates refined product pipelines that transport conventional gasolines, reformulated gasolines, and low-octane gasolines for oxygenate blending, as well as sulfur diesel and jet fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases; intermediate product pipelines that transport intermediate feedstocks and crude oils; and oil trunk, gathering, and connection pipelines that delivers crude oil.

