StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Organovo Stock Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:ONVO opened at $1.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.64. Organovo has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $3.40.

Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter. Organovo had a negative net margin of 4,061.12% and a negative return on equity of 97.16%. On average, analysts expect that Organovo will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Organovo

Organovo Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONVO. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Organovo by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 19,430 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Organovo by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 283,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 13,153 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Organovo by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 61,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 10,594 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

Featured Articles

