StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Atlantic American from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th.

Atlantic American Trading Up 1.2 %

Atlantic American stock opened at $1.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.70 million, a PE ratio of 175.00 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.04. Atlantic American has a 52 week low of $1.67 and a 52 week high of $3.14.

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Atlantic American had a return on equity of 4.90% and a net margin of 0.35%. The firm had revenue of $49.19 million for the quarter.

Atlantic American Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.08%. Atlantic American’s payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlantic American

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Atlantic American stock. Biglari Sardar lifted its stake in shares of Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Free Report) by 65.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,148 shares during the quarter. Atlantic American accounts for approximately 0.3% of Biglari Sardar’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Biglari Sardar owned about 0.14% of Atlantic American worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.67% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic American Company Profile

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.

