StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Cheetah Mobile Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:CMCM opened at $1.72 on Friday. Cheetah Mobile has a twelve month low of $1.41 and a twelve month high of $3.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cheetah Mobile stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM – Free Report) by 22.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,823 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,869 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.15% of Cheetah Mobile worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Cheetah Mobile Company Profile

Cheetah Mobile Inc operates as an internet company in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; and Duba Anti-virus, an internet security application to protect users against known and unknown security threats and malicious applications.

Featured Articles

