StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on EIGR. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.81. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.23 and a 1-year high of $5.85.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.64 million for the quarter. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 207.93% and a negative net margin of 618.36%. As a group, analysts expect that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EIGR. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,027,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582,776 shares in the last quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $986,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 206.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,615,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,680 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $905,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $573,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.46% of the company’s stock.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection.

