StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Mannatech Trading Up 3.2 %
MTEX opened at $9.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.49. Mannatech has a 1-year low of $9.29 and a 1-year high of $24.59.
Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $32.59 million during the quarter. Mannatech had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 43.44%.
About Mannatech
Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management and fitness products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.
