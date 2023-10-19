StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

MTEX opened at $9.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.49. Mannatech has a 1-year low of $9.29 and a 1-year high of $24.59.

Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $32.59 million during the quarter. Mannatech had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 43.44%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mannatech stock. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Mannatech, Incorporated ( NASDAQ:MTEX Free Report ) by 1,090.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,542 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.37% of Mannatech worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 24.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management and fitness products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.

