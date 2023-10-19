StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Polar Power Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of POLA opened at $0.98 on Friday. Polar Power has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $2.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.20 and its 200-day moving average is $1.25.
Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Polar Power had a negative return on equity of 29.54% and a negative net margin of 29.55%. The business had revenue of $5.59 million for the quarter.
About Polar Power
Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats.
