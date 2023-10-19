StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Polar Power Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of POLA opened at $0.98 on Friday. Polar Power has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $2.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.20 and its 200-day moving average is $1.25.

Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Polar Power had a negative return on equity of 29.54% and a negative net margin of 29.55%. The business had revenue of $5.59 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of POLA. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Polar Power by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 316,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Polar Power by 87.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 232,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 108,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Polar Power by 5.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 5,785 shares during the last quarter. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats.

