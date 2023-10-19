StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Siebert Financial Stock Up 4.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SIEB opened at $1.76 on Friday. Siebert Financial has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.04 and its 200-day moving average is $2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $69.66 million, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.01.
Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Siebert Financial had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $17.59 million for the quarter.
Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers discount brokerage services, including self-directed trading, wealth management, financial advice, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, equity compensation plans, securities lending, equity stock plan, and market making services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.
