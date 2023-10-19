Strategic Advisors LLC Has $9.50 Million Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,992 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,122 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 1.8% of Strategic Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $9,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in Visa by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 11,761 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Visa
In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,956,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,956,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $3,950,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,250 shares of company stock valued at $9,879,039. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Visa Stock Down 1.5 %
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 51.94%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.
Visa Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.84%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
V has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Visa from $296.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Visa from $287.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $284.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.05.
View Our Latest Analysis on Visa
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Visa
- How to Invest in the Healthcare Sector
- Dollar Tree Won’t Be Trading At a Discount For Much Longer
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- ASML Holding is a Great Buy but at a Cheaper Price
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Oversold and Overextended, Abbott Laboratories is a Great Buy
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.