Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Streamline Health Solutions from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th.

Shares of STRM opened at $0.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Streamline Health Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $2.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.33.

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.77 million for the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative net margin of 44.61% and a negative return on equity of 32.09%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STRM. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Streamline Health Solutions by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 356,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 4,716 shares during the period. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. lifted its position in Streamline Health Solutions by 11.6% during the first quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 84,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 8,750 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Streamline Health Solutions by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 249,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Streamline Health Solutions by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 9,950 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Streamline Health Solutions by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 13,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.60% of the company’s stock.

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management.

