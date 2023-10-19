Strs Ohio Buys 5,010 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,010 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.17% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $11,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Versor Investments LP grew its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 12,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 228.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $703,000. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, KeyCorp cut First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Industrial Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.75.

First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of FR opened at $43.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 0.98. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.41 and a 1 year high of $55.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

First Industrial Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.56%.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

