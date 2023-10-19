Strs Ohio Has $10.54 Million Stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Strs Ohio lessened its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,006 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Centene were worth $10,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CNC. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Centene during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Centene in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Centene by 141.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Centene stock opened at $72.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.52. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $60.83 and a 12-month high of $87.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.02 and its 200 day moving average is $66.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.05. Centene had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $37.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Wolfe Research downgraded Centene from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Centene in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.22.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

