Strs Ohio Has $11.06 Million Stock Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 328,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,000 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.07% of Conagra Brands worth $11,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the first quarter worth $26,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 641.6% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 93.2% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CAG shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.71.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard H. Lenny bought 9,238 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.31 per share, for a total transaction of $252,289.78. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 165,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,511,748.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 75,522 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $2,497,512.54. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 157,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,196,123.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard H. Lenny purchased 9,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.31 per share, for a total transaction of $252,289.78. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 165,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,511,748.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Conagra Brands Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $27.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.56. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.16 and a 12 month high of $41.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.93.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 1st. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.22%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

