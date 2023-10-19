Strs Ohio Has $11.35 Million Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 1,318.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 87,004 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $11,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 466 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 518 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $105.38 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $111.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.85. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $105.01 and a 12-month high of $129.89. The firm has a market cap of $68.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 30.21%. Equities research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.5996 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CNI shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$160.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$184.00 to C$181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$177.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.39.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

Further Reading

