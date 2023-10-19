Strs Ohio Has $9.80 Million Stock Holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.12% of EastGroup Properties worth $9,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EGP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,172,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,254,651,000 after purchasing an additional 133,344 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 11.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,412,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $492,949,000 after buying an additional 248,538 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 544.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,044,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,678,000 after buying an additional 1,727,071 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in EastGroup Properties by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,276,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,018,000 after buying an additional 15,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 890,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,228,000 after acquiring an additional 19,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Richard Reid Dunbar sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.25, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,133,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

EGP stock opened at $163.15 on Thursday. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.89 and a fifty-two week high of $188.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $173.58 and a 200-day moving average of $171.56. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.51, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $1.27 dividend. This is an increase from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.47%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EGP. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $195.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $158.00 target price on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EastGroup Properties in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EastGroup Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.64.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

