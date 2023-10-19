Strs Ohio Reduces Stock Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Strs Ohio decreased its position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,905 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,195 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $8,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 1.0% in the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,831 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 3.1% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,249 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 3.2% in the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 14.4% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 548 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Manhattan Associates

In related news, Director Linda T. Hollembaek sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $342,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,231,930. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Manhattan Associates news, Director Deepak Raghavan sold 2,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.88, for a total value of $439,896.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,148,835.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Linda T. Hollembaek sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $342,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,231,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,794 shares of company stock worth $3,179,751. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MANH opened at $201.65 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.12. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.18 and a 12-month high of $211.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.92 and a beta of 1.53.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $231.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.43 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 75.18% and a net margin of 17.21%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MANH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Manhattan Associates in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Manhattan Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.67.

Manhattan Associates Profile

(Free Report)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and omnichannel solution, which include enterprise solutions and omnichannel solutions for store.

