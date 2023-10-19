Strs Ohio Sells 4,095 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 72,332 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,095 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.11% of MKS Instruments worth $7,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in MKS Instruments by 19.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in MKS Instruments during the first quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Institutional investors own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MKSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark increased their price objective on MKS Instruments from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on MKS Instruments from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MKS Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.10.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.30, for a total transaction of $2,432,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,547 shares in the company, valued at $1,999,223.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Kathleen Flaherty Burke sold 11,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total transaction of $1,170,522.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,326,367.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.30, for a total value of $2,432,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,999,223.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,063 shares of company stock valued at $4,648,722. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MKS Instruments Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of MKS Instruments stock opened at $79.16 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.03. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.77 and a 52-week high of $114.15.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.21. MKS Instruments had a negative net margin of 45.65% and a positive return on equity of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $983.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MKS Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3.36%.

About MKS Instruments

(Free Report)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division, Photonics Solutions Division, and Material Solutions Division.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.