Strs Ohio Sells 58,055 Shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Strs Ohio cut its position in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 207,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 58,055 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.15% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $8,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of SRC opened at $34.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.27. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.47 and a twelve month high of $44.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.20.

Spirit Realty Capital Increases Dividend

Spirit Realty Capital ( NYSE:SRC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.50). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 39.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.6696 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.85%. This is a boost from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 131.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on SRC. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $45.50 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. TheStreet cut Spirit Realty Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America cut shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.30.

Spirit Realty Capital Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of June 30, 2023, our diverse portfolio consisted of 2,064 retail, industrial and other properties across 49 states, which were leased to 345 tenants operating in 37 industries.

