Strs Ohio Sells 7,562 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Strs Ohio lowered its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 22.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,562 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.09% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $8,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,929,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 1,117.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 231,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,586,000 after purchasing an additional 212,406 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at $43,186,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 417.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 211,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,389,000 after purchasing an additional 170,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 114.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 299,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,335,000 after buying an additional 159,506 shares during the period. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INSP has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $340.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $371.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $405.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $318.54.

Inspire Medical Systems Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of INSP opened at $157.11 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $205.84 and its 200 day moving average is $260.18. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.13 and a 12-month high of $330.00.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $151.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.47 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 7.81% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. The business’s revenue was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Inspire Medical Systems

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.99, for a total transaction of $161,339.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,556,121.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Inspire Medical Systems Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Featured Stories

