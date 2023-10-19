Strs Ohio Trims Position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,518 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.21% of Euronet Worldwide worth $12,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,866,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Euronet Worldwide by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,764,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $359,818,000 after purchasing an additional 431,262 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Euronet Worldwide by 139.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 569,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,062,000 after purchasing an additional 331,067 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Euronet Worldwide by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 709,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,356,000 after purchasing an additional 294,746 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in Euronet Worldwide by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,381,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,609,000 after purchasing an additional 263,397 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Euronet Worldwide Stock Down 1.3 %

EEFT stock opened at $76.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.84 and a 200 day moving average of $100.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.84 and a 52 week high of $121.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Euronet Worldwide ( NASDAQ:EEFT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.03. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The company had revenue of $939.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.29 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $134.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $119.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Euronet Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer.The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.