Strs Ohio Trims Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Strs Ohio reduced its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,638 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 50,340 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $9,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DHI. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.5% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 13,083 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.4% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 25,531 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 26.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 33,139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,033,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.47.

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $102.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 6.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $112.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.58. The stock has a market cap of $34.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.56. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $66.33 and a one year high of $132.30.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The construction company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 1,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $208,202.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,704.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

