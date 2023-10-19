Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR) Now Covered by JMP Securities

JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 36.65% from the stock’s current price.

GPCR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Structure Therapeutics from $46.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Structure Therapeutics from $40.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Structure Therapeutics from $50.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on Structure Therapeutics from $50.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

NASDAQ GPCR opened at $65.86 on Thursday. Structure Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $20.80 and a twelve month high of $68.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.99.

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Structure Therapeutics will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Structure Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $426,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Structure Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Structure Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $357,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in Structure Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $1,039,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.12% of the company’s stock.

About Structure Therapeutics

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

