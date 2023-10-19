Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) Shares Gap Down to $5.42

Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.42, but opened at $5.00. Studio City International shares last traded at $5.49, with a volume of 304 shares traded.

Studio City International Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.18 and a 200-day moving average of $6.61.

Studio City International (NYSE:MSC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $115.23 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Studio City International

Studio City International Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Studio City International stock. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in shares of Studio City International Holdings Limited ( NYSE:MSC Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 98,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000.

Studio City International Holdings Limited operates a gaming, retail, and entertainment resort in Cotai, Macau. It operates Studio City Casino 250 gaming tables including 15 tables for VIP rolling chip operations, and 552 gaming machines; and resort, which offers various non-gaming facilities, including approximately 1,600 luxury hotel rooms, food and beverage outlets, figure-8 Ferris wheel, a night club and karaoke, a 5,000-seat live performance arena, and approximately 34,400 square meters of complementary retail space.

Featured Articles

