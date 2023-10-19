Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) Shares Gap Down to $5.42

Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.42, but opened at $5.00. Studio City International shares last traded at $5.49, with a volume of 304 shares traded.
Studio City International Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.18 and a 200-day moving average of $6.61.
Studio City International (NYSE:MSC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $115.23 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Studio City International
Studio City International Company Profile
Studio City International Holdings Limited operates a gaming, retail, and entertainment resort in Cotai, Macau. It operates Studio City Casino 250 gaming tables including 15 tables for VIP rolling chip operations, and 552 gaming machines; and resort, which offers various non-gaming facilities, including approximately 1,600 luxury hotel rooms, food and beverage outlets, figure-8 Ferris wheel, a night club and karaoke, a 5,000-seat live performance arena, and approximately 34,400 square meters of complementary retail space.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Studio City International
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Dollar Tree Won’t Be Trading At a Discount For Much Longer
- Crypto vs Stocks: How to Choose Your Investments
- ASML Holding is a Great Buy but at a Cheaper Price
- How to Invest in Mining Stocks
- Oversold and Overextended, Abbott Laboratories is a Great Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Studio City International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Studio City International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.