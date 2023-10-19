Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,566,239 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 164,325 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 6.24% of Twist Bioscience worth $72,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 11.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 81.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 13,308 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after buying an additional 6,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,692,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,696,000 after buying an additional 358,217 shares during the last quarter.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

Twist Bioscience Stock Down 6.9 %

TWST opened at $17.15 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.47. Twist Bioscience Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.46 and a fifty-two week high of $40.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Twist Bioscience ( NASDAQ:TWST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $63.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.62 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 29.09% and a negative net margin of 88.97%. Twist Bioscience’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.08) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TWST shares. Barclays upped their price target on Twist Bioscience from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Twist Bioscience from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Twist Bioscience has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Twist Bioscience

About Twist Bioscience

(Free Report)

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.