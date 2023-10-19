Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,177,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 466,215 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $70,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 44,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth $215,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at $624,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 38,385 shares during the period. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush started coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.46.

NASDAQ:HST opened at $16.03 on Thursday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.51 and a 52 week high of $19.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.75. The company has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 6.57, a current ratio of 6.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. This is a boost from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.57%.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

