Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $71.71 Million Stock Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,673 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 12,250 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $71,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MTD. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 72.7% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 19 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 57.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 30 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 26.7% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 38 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MTD shares. TheStreet cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,454.00 to $1,366.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,660.00 to $1,520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,434.43.

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,010.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,141.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,293.56. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,009.28 and a 52-week high of $1,615.97. The firm has a market cap of $22.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.16.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.99 by $0.20. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.48% and a negative return on equity of 2,136.23%. The business had revenue of $982.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

