Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $72.14 Million Holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 17.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 505,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 109,785 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $72,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. City State Bank grew its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 136.0% during the 2nd quarter. City State Bank now owns 177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the first quarter worth $27,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 493.8% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FNV opened at $139.92 on Thursday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.71 and a fifty-two week high of $161.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.73. The company has a market capitalization of $26.87 billion, a PE ratio of 40.56, a P/E/G ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.73.

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $329.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.06 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 53.88% and a return on equity of 10.20%. Franco-Nevada’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 13th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.42%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FNV. CSFB lowered their target price on Franco-Nevada from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $127.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.00.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

