Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $81.37 Million Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,291,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,917 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Kraft Heinz worth $81,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 436.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 49.0% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on KHC shares. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Mizuho cut their target price on Kraft Heinz from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $577,006.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 206,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,232,942.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Stock Up 0.7 %

KHC stock opened at $31.73 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.10. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $30.68 and a 12 month high of $42.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.66.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

