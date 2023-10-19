Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $85.74 Million Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,567,462 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 259,481 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $85,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter worth $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 543 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Down 3.3 %

FIS opened at $51.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $30.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.30, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.82. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.57 and a 1-year high of $85.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.23 and its 200-day moving average is $55.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 12.54% and a negative net margin of 161.74%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FIS shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.42.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FIS

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Featured Articles

