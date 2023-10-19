Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 155,058 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 20.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 901,584 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 155,058 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $73,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,639,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,799 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $65,580,000. Greenlight Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 116.6% in the 1st quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 1,426,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,791,000 after acquiring an additional 768,070 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 5,741.6% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 499,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,669,000 after purchasing an additional 491,191 shares during the period. Finally, Stonehill Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,947,000. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Mizuho boosted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $81.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.18.

THC stock opened at $55.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.87. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a one year low of $36.69 and a one year high of $85.40.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

