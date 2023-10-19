Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 7,755 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,490,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,755 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $77,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of REXR. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 112.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 35.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam increased its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Rexford Industrial Realty

In other news, CFO Laura E. Clark sold 7,410 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $403,696.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,577.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.56.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Performance

NYSE REXR opened at $47.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.61, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.06 and a 200 day moving average of $53.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.29 and a twelve month high of $66.71.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $195.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.92 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.82% and a net margin of 27.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.